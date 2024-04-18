 Skip navigation
MLB suspends Pirates lefty Aroldis Chapman 2 games and fines him for ‘inappropriate actions’ vs. Mets

  
Published April 18, 2024 06:53 PM
Johnson assesses state of pitching in modern MLB
April 18, 2024 03:15 PM
Legendary fireballer Randy Johnson joins Dan Patrick to revisit the time he hit a bird while pitching, how pitching has changed from his prime to the modern game and more.

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Pirates left-hander Aroldis Chapman was suspended two games and fined an undisclosed amount Thursday for his “inappropriate actions” against the New York Mets three days earlier.

Michael Hill, Major League Baseball’s senior vice president for on-field operations, made the announcement and said Chapman’s suspension begins Friday when the Pirates are scheduled to host Boston. Chapman could appeal, which would delay the punishment until that process is complete.

Chapman (0-1) was ejected by plate umpire Edwin Moscoso after Harrison Bader doubled in the eighth inning of the Pirates’ 6-3 loss to the Mets.

“He evidently said something that the umpire did not like,” Pirates manager Derek Shelton said.