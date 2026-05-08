Padres’ Luis Campusano goes on injured list with broken toe, Rodolfo Durán recalled for MLB debut

SAN DIEGO — Padres catcher Luis Campusano was placed on the 10-day injured list with a broken left toe, and 28-year-old Rodolfo Durán was called up to make his major league debut.

San Diego also transferred right-hander Joe Musgrove to the 60-day injured list as his return from Tommy John surgery continues to go slower than hoped.

Campusano fouled a ball off his foot. The veteran backup catcher had been off to an impressive start this season, batting .288 with a .958 OPS in his tandem with Freddy Fermin.

“Just got a little fracture in his big toe,” Padres manager Craig Stammen said. “It’s one of those things that he could potentially play through, depending on pain tolerance and all that. ... I think it’ll be good to be able to get past it in the IL stint instead of trying to play through something.”

The injury allows Durán to reach the majors for the first time after a minor league career that began in 2015. The Dominican catcher started out in the Phillies organization and spent time in the minors with the Yankees and Royals before signing with the Padres in January 2025.

Durán is batting .238 with a .785 OPS in 23 games for Triple-A El Paso this season. He was in the Padres’ lineup batting ninth and catching right-hander Michael King for San Diego’s homestand opener against St. Louis.

“This is a pretty cool call-up for him and all of us,” Stammen said of Durán. “We really loved what we saw from him in spring training this year and what he did last year in Triple-A. I expected him to be a great catcher. He’s got a great arm, but his bat has come alive the last two years. We definitely see him as a big league catcher.”

Musgrove hasn’t pitched since the NL playoffs in October 2024. He only made one appearance in spring training, and he still hasn’t started throwing again.

“He’s just focused on getting healthy, doing whatever he needs to do on a daily basis,” Stammen said.