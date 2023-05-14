Phillies’ Bryce Harper ejected after charging Rockies dugout

DENVER - Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper was ejected from Sunday’s game against Colorado after charging at the Rockies’ dugout following the last out of the top of the seventh inning, setting off an altercation that cleared both teams’ benches and bullpens.

Harper appeared to respond to Colorado reliever Jake Bird, who clapped a hand against his glove and said something toward the Philadelphia dugout.

Harper was initially restrained by Rockies catcher Elias Díaz, then Phillies third base coach Dusty Wathan prevented the two-time NL MVP from entering a group of players and coaches gathered near the first-base line.

Harper returned to the NL champion Phillies on May 2 after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Bird was also ejected.

Phillies manager Rob Thomson had been thrown out the previous inning after arguing with plate umpire Ryan Wills over a called third strike on Kyle Schwarber.