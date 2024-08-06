Phillies vs. Dodgers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 6

It’s Tuesday, August 6, and the Philadelphia Phillies (66-46) continue their series in Los Angeles against the Dodgers (66-47).

The Phillies lost the opener by the score of 5-3. Shohei Ohtani went 2-3 with a home run and a double to lead LA to the win. Tyler Glasnow picked up the win, his 9th of the season.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies vs. Dodgers live today

● Date: Tuesday, August 6, 2024

● Time: 10:10PM EST

● Site: Dodger Stadium

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: NBCSP, SNLA, MLBN

Game odds for Phillies vs. Dodgers

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Money Line : Phillies -110, Dodgers -110

● Spread : Phillies -1.5 (+155), Dodgers +1.5 (-190)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Recent team stats for Phillies vs. Dodgers

● The Phillies’ struggles continue. They are 2-9 in their last 11. Bryce Harper is 4-12 over the last three games. Nothing to shout about except he was 1-34 the previous 8 games. The hope for Phillies’ fans is he is pulling out of that slump. The Phillies are 28-25 on the road this season with an overall run differential of +97.

● The Dodgers have won 3 straight and are 5-5 in their last 10. Freddie Freeman returned to the lineup last night after missing the previous eight games. The Dodgers are in 1st place in the NL West with a 5-game lead over the second-place Padres. They are now 35-20 at home. LA has an overall run differential of +98.

Probable starting pitchers for Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 6): Cristopher Sanchez vs. Clayton Kershaw

○ Phillies: Sanchez (7-7, 3.36 ERA) has allowed 45 earned runs and 123 hits while striking out 98 over 120.2 innings

○ Dodgers: Kershaw (0-1, 5.87 ERA) has allowed 5 earned runs and 12 hits while striking out 6 over 7.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies vs. Dodgers on August 6, 2024

● The Dodgers have covered the Run Line in 4 straight home games against the Phillies

● Shohei Ohtani is 3-7 (.429) with 2 RBIs in 7 ABs vs. Sanchez

● The Dodgers have won 5 straight home games against the Phillies

● Bryce Harper is 5-27 (.185) in 27 ABs vs. Kershaw with 1 HR and 2 RBIs

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Phillies vs. Dodgers game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Phillies vs. Dodgers game:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards taking the Dodgers on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8.5 runs



