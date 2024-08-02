Phillies vs. Mariners Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 2

It’s Friday, August 2, and it’s a battle of division leaders as the Philadelphia Phillies (65-43) visit the Seattle Mariners (57-53) to start a weekend series at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, WA.

The Phillies were swept by the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park earlier this week while the Mariners were losing two of three at Fenway Park to the Red Sox. The Phillies sit atop the National League East and the Mariners are tied with the Houston Astros for first in the American League West.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Phillies vs. Mariners live today

● Date: Friday, August 2, 2024

● Time: 9:40PM EST

● Site: T-Mobile Park

● City: Seattle, WA

● TV/Streaming: NBCSP, ROOTNW, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Phillies vs. Mariners

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Money Line : Phillies -110, Mariners -110

● Spread : Phillies -1.5 (+155), Mariners +1.5 (-190)

● Over/Under : 8 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Phillies vs. Mariners

● The Phillies have lost four in a row overall and are just 3-7 in their last 10. Yankees’ win Tuesday was their 4th in a row. Philadelphia is 27-22 on the road this season with an overall run differential of +102.

● The Mariners are 5-5 in their last 10 following their loss Wednesday night at Boston. They are now 31-23 at home with a run differential of +21.

Probable starting pitchers for Philadelphia vs. Seattle

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 2): Tyler Phillips vs. Bryan Woo

○ Phillies: Phillips (3-0, 1.80 ERA) has allowed 5 earned runs and 17 hits while striking out 19 over 25.1 innings

○ Mariners: Woo (4-1, 2.35 ERA) has allowed 14 earned runs and 42 hits while striking out 37 over 53.2 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Phillies vs. Mariners on August 2, 2024

● No position player on either roster has faced either of these starting pitchers.

● Bryce Harper has one hit in his last 30 ABs

● The Mariners were 10-14 on the Run Line in July

● The Phillies have won 4 of their last 5 at AL West teams

● The Mariners’ last 3 home games have stayed UNDER the Total

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Phillies vs. Mariners game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Phillies vs. Mariners game:

- Money Line : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Money Line

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and is leaning towards taking the Phillies on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Total OVER 8 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)