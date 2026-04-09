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Angels reliever Robert Stephenson is out for season with elbow injury

  
Published April 9, 2026 11:07 AM
Manfred: ABS reactions 'overwhelmingly positive'
April 8, 2026 03:12 PM
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred joins Dan Patrick to unpack early-season storylines, including reactions to ABS challenge system implementation, labor negotiations, the future of the World Baseball Classic, and more.

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Los Angeles Angels right-hander Robert Stephenson will miss the 2026 season after having ligament and flexor tendon repair surgery on his right elbow.

It is the continuation of injury woes for Stephenson, who was expected to be one of the team’s top relievers after signing a three-year, $33 million deal in January 2024. He missed the 2024 season after undergoing an ulnar collateral ligament repair with an internal brace in May 2024.

Stephenson was limited to 12 games in 2025 after he was diagnosed with a stretched biceps nerve.

Stephenson, 33, had a setback in spring training after attempting to pitch through thoracic outlet syndrome symptoms he experienced in the offseason.

Angels manager Kurt Suzuki told MLB.com before an 8-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves that Stephenson’s latest setback was heartbreaking.

“This guy wants to pitch, this guy wants to be good,” Suzuki said. “Up until he had that setback in spring training, he was in a good spot mentally. He was excited, he was happy to be back on the mound. So this is heartbreaking.”

Stephenson, who made his major league debut with Cincinnati in 2016, has a 4.69 ERA in nine seasons.