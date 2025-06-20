 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonathan Toews
Jonathan Toews is signing with the Winnipeg Jets as he embarks on an NHL comeback
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark eager to move forward after Indiana’s scuffle with Sun
Mason Marchment
Kraken acquire Mason Marchment from Stars for 2 draft picks

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
nbc_horse_coronationstakes_250620.jpg
Cercene outduels Zarigana in Coronation Stakes
nbc_roto_indokcgm7_250620.jpg
Handicapping Game 7 between Pacers and Thunder

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Jonathan Toews
Jonathan Toews is signing with the Winnipeg Jets as he embarks on an NHL comeback
Caitlin Clark
Caitlin Clark eager to move forward after Indiana’s scuffle with Sun
Mason Marchment
Kraken acquire Mason Marchment from Stars for 2 draft picks

Top Clips

nbc_pftpm_kittlesaleh_250620.jpg
Kittle: ‘Violence is coming’ with Saleh’s return
nbc_horse_coronationstakes_250620.jpg
Cercene outduels Zarigana in Coronation Stakes
nbc_roto_indokcgm7_250620.jpg
Handicapping Game 7 between Pacers and Thunder

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Pirates reliever Dennis Santana: Fan ‘crossed a line’ prior to confrontation

  
Published June 20, 2025 11:49 AM

DETROIT — Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dennis Santana was involved in an altercation with a fan he said “crossed the line” during the second game of a doubleheader with the Detroit Tigers and at one point was seen leaping and swiping at the person.

“You guys know me — I’m a calm demeanor type of person,” Santana said after the game through an interpreter. “I’ve never had any issues for any of the teams I’ve played for. This guy crossed the line a few times.”

Santana declined to disclose what the fan said.

“He crossed the line, and I’d like to leave it at that. I’ve never had anything like this happen in my eight years in baseball,” he said.

In videos posted to social media, Santana can be seen pointing out the fan to a police officer before jumping and swinging at the person who is in the front row above the Pittsburgh bullpen at Comerica Park.

He did not have any complaints about how security officers handled the situation.

“My job is as a pitcher, not as security, so I can’t discuss their job,” he said. “I respect them and what they do.”

The fan appeared to be wearing a Tigers hat and a shirt honoring Pirates Hall of Famer Roberto Clemente.

After jumping at the fan, Santana was escorted away by Pirates bullpen personnel and held back by a teammate.

He entered the game in the ninth inning, pitching to one batter before the game was delayed by rain. The Pirates won, 8-4.

Santana said he discussed the incident with manager Don Kelly.

“He knows I regret what I did,” Santana said. “You know I’m a professional.”