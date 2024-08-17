 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: APR 20 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Austin Dillon on Richmond finish: ‘Don’t hate the player ... hate the game’
TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ESP-VUELTA
American Brandon McNulty wins individual time trial in opening stage of the Spanish Vuelta
CYCLING-TDF-2024-WOMEN-STAGE7
Ghekiere dominates climb to win the 7th stage in women’s Tour de France

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinalanwreck_240817.jpg
Alan gets loose and into Dye, Burton at Michigan
nbc_moto_tomacintrv_240817.jpg
Tomac on Motocross return: Some good, some misery
nbc_nas_xfinherbstwreck_240817.jpg
Herbst crashes hard jockeying for position

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

AUTO: APR 20 NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500
Austin Dillon on Richmond finish: ‘Don’t hate the player ... hate the game’
TOPSHOT-CYCLING-ESP-VUELTA
American Brandon McNulty wins individual time trial in opening stage of the Spanish Vuelta
CYCLING-TDF-2024-WOMEN-STAGE7
Ghekiere dominates climb to win the 7th stage in women’s Tour de France

Top Clips

nbc_nas_xfinalanwreck_240817.jpg
Alan gets loose and into Dye, Burton at Michigan
nbc_moto_tomacintrv_240817.jpg
Tomac on Motocross return: Some good, some misery
nbc_nas_xfinherbstwreck_240817.jpg
Herbst crashes hard jockeying for position

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Rangers’ Jacob deGrom says he’s ready to begin rehab assignment

  
Published August 17, 2024 06:12 PM
Jacob deGrom

May 23, 2023; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) looks on from the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire/Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom faced live hitters for the third time in recent weeks on Saturday and said he feels ready to begin a rehab assignment next week in hopes of pitching for the Texas Rangers for the first time since June 2023.

“My arm feels great except now it’s just been, what, how many months? Fourteen?” said deGrom, 36, who threw about 45 pitches in three innings. “You’ve got your guys (teammates) in there. You go face other guys, and I think that’ll help a little bit.”

A rehab assignment beginning next week would likely be with Double-A Frisco.

“It looks like Jacob’s ready to go. We’ll see how he comes out of this,” manager Bruce Bochy said. “He’ll be starting rehab here soon.”

Fellow Rangers starter Jon Gray also faced hitters for three innings on Saturday, and Bochy said he’s ready to return to the starting rotation.

Texas signed deGrom to a $185 million, five-year contract during the winter before the 2023 season, when he was limited to 30 1/3 innings before the end of April, and then had surgery June 12. He was 2-0 with a 2.67 ERA with 45 strikeouts.
DeGrom said on Saturday that he was frustrated with his inability to keep his pitches down, which he attributed to not getting full extension.

“That’s the last thing to come,” he said.

He didn’t hazard a guess of how many innings he’d like to log after returning but acknowledged simply getting into big league games this season is important.

“Get out there this year, kind of treat it like a normal offseason, and get ready for next year,” he said.

Bochy agreed.

“He’s missed a lot of time,” he said. “He’s an athlete. He’s a pitcher. He wants to compete. I think it means a lot to him as he goes into the offseason.”

Gray, 5-4 with a 3.73 ERA, most recently pitched on July 23. He was scheduled to start on July 28 but left the mound before throwing one pitch because of a groin strain.