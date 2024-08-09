Rangers vs. Yankees Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 9

It’s Friday, August 9, and the Texas Rangers (54-61) begin a weekend series against the New York Yankees (68-48).

Both teams take the field having lost two straight. The Rangers lost a pair to Houston while the Yankees closed out their series with the Angels with a couple losses.

Texas needs to get rolling if they want to have a shot at defending their World Series title. They are 5½ back in the American League West and 9½ back in the Wild Card hunt. The Yankees remain tied atop the American League East with the Baltimore Orioles.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Rangers vs. Yankees live today

● Date: Friday, August 9, 2024

● Time: 7:05PM EST

● Site: Yankee Stadium

● City: New York, NY

● TV/Streaming: BSSW, YES, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Rangers vs. Yankees

The latest odds as of Friday morning:

● Money Line : Rangers +145, Yankees -175

● Spread : Rangers +1.5 (-145), Yankees -1.5 (+120)

● Over/Under : 9 runs



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Rangers vs. Yankees

● The Yankees are 7-3 in their last 10 games. They are 30-26 at Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +113.

● The Rangers are 3-7 in their last 10 games. They are 23-34 on the road. Their overall run differential for the season is -23.

● Who’s Hot? Aaron Judge is 8-19 (.421) in August with 2 HRs, 5 RBIs and 9BBs for a .607 OBP

● Who’s Not! Wyatt Langford is just 1-11 (.091) in August.

Probable starting pitchers for Texas vs. New York

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 9): Cody Bradford vs. Carlos Rodon

○ Yankees: Rodon (12-7, 4.37 ERA) has allowed 61 earned runs and 114 hits while striking out 137 over 125.2 innings

○ Rangers: Bradford (3-0, 3.96 ERA) has allowed 11 earned runs and 19 hits while striking out 24 over 25 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Rangers vs. Yankees on August 9, 2024

● The Yankees have covered the Run Line in 3 straight games started by Carlos Rodon

● Corey Seager is 4-6 (.667) with 1 HR and 2 RBIs vs. Carlos Rodon

● The Yankees are 12-3 to the OVER the last 15 games

● The Rangers have failed to cover the Run Line in four of their last five games.

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Rangers vs. Yankees game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Rangers vs. Yankees today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Total of 9 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)