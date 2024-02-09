Rays extend contracts of manager Kevin Cash, president of baseball operations Erik Neander

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have extended the contracts of manager Kevin Cash and president of baseball operations Erik Neander.

The team announced the moves Thursday but did not specify the length of the agreements.

Cash, 46, has led the Rays to the playoffs each of the past five seasons and reached the World Series in 2020 before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-time AL Manager of the Year replaced Joe Maddon in 2015 and has a 739-617 record over nine seasons.

Cash was entering the final guaranteed season of his previous agreement, which included a 2025 club option.

Neander, 40, joined the Rays in 2007, was promoted to general manager in 2016 and took on the title of president of baseball operations five years later.

“I believe there are none better in baseball,” principal owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement. “What we’ve all accomplished together has been remarkable, and the best is yet to come.”