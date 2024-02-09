 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Homero Blancas.
Mr. 55: Remembering the ‘record’ round shot by Homero Blancas
MLB: World Series-Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks
ALCS MVP Adolis García reaches 2-year, $14M deal with Rangers to avoid arbitration
NCAA Football: West Virginia at Texas Christian
Report: Baylor hiring former TCU coach Gary Patterson as senior consultant to head coach

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_robertmays_240208.jpg
Callahan was an ‘interesting’ head coach candidate
nbc_cbb_clarkmilestones_240208.jpg
Relive Caitlin Clark’s best career milestones
nbc_rfs_greggintv_240208.jpg
Rosenthal: Campbell’s failure helps analytics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Homero Blancas.
Mr. 55: Remembering the ‘record’ round shot by Homero Blancas
MLB: World Series-Texas Rangers at Arizona Diamondbacks
ALCS MVP Adolis García reaches 2-year, $14M deal with Rangers to avoid arbitration
NCAA Football: West Virginia at Texas Christian
Report: Baylor hiring former TCU coach Gary Patterson as senior consultant to head coach

Top Clips

nbc_rfs_robertmays_240208.jpg
Callahan was an ‘interesting’ head coach candidate
nbc_cbb_clarkmilestones_240208.jpg
Relive Caitlin Clark’s best career milestones
nbc_rfs_greggintv_240208.jpg
Rosenthal: Campbell’s failure helps analytics

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Rays extend contracts of manager Kevin Cash, president of baseball operations Erik Neander

  
Published February 8, 2024 07:43 PM

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Tampa Bay Rays have extended the contracts of manager Kevin Cash and president of baseball operations Erik Neander.

The team announced the moves Thursday but did not specify the length of the agreements.

Cash, 46, has led the Rays to the playoffs each of the past five seasons and reached the World Series in 2020 before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The two-time AL Manager of the Year replaced Joe Maddon in 2015 and has a 739-617 record over nine seasons.

Cash was entering the final guaranteed season of his previous agreement, which included a 2025 club option.

Neander, 40, joined the Rays in 2007, was promoted to general manager in 2016 and took on the title of president of baseball operations five years later.

“I believe there are none better in baseball,” principal owner Stuart Sternberg said in a statement. “What we’ve all accomplished together has been remarkable, and the best is yet to come.”