Rays sign veteran reliever Diekman, designate Anderson for assignment

  
Published May 10, 2023 03:49 PM
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox

Apr 14, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Jake Diekman (55) pitches against the Baltimore Orioles at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

BALTIMORE -- The Tampa Bay Rays signed left-handed reliever Jake Diekman to a major league contract and designated right-hander Chase Anderson for assignment.

Diekman went 0-1 with a 7.94 ERA in 13 games with the Chicago White Sox this season before being designated for assignment on May 2 and released four days later.

The 36-year-old has a 25-30 record with 15 saves and a 3.96 ERA in 612 appearances during a 12-year career.

The Rays are Diekman’s eighth big league team. His last two outings with Chicago came on April 27 and 29 against Tampa Bay in which he allowed six runs, two earned, over a combined 1 2/3 innings.

Tampa Bay’s bullpen is currently without injured closer Pete Fairbanks (inflammation near right wrist) and lefty Garrett Cleavinger, who has what may been a season-ending right knee sprain that occurred during a rundown between third base and home involving New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks.

Anderson gave up two hits over five scoreless innings in two games.

The Rays acquired him from the Cincinnati Reds on May 3 in a minor league deal for cash.

Anderson went three innings that night to get his first major league save in the Rays’ 8-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 35-year-old had been scheduled to start a game at Omaha the same day for Triple-A Louisville.

The Rays finish a three-game series at the Baltimore Orioles in a matchup of teams with the best two records in the American League.