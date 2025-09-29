Red Sox at Yankees Wild Card Game 1 prediction: Odds, expert picks, pitching matchup, betting trends, stats

One of the great rivalries in sports is renewed Tuesday night when the New York Yankees host the Boston Red Sox in Game 1 of their Best of 3 Wild Card series.

The Red Sox finished the regular season winning two of three in a weekend series against the Tigers to secure the second wild card spot with an overall record of 89-73. The Yankees closed strong winning eight straight to secure the top Wild Card spot.

Garrett Crochet (18-5, 2.59 ERA) gets the nod for Boston in Game 1. He will be opposed by Max Fried (19-5, 2.86 ERA). The Yankees’ hurler faced Boston three times this season compiling a record of 1-1 allowing four earned runs over 18.1 innings with 22 strikeouts. In his first year in Beantown, Crochet was 3-0 with a 3.29 ERA and 39 strikeouts in four appearances against the Yankees.

Lets dive into Game 1 of this series and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Yankees

Date: Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Time: 6:08PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Odds for the Red Sox at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Boston Red Sox (+112), New York Yankees (-136)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+162)

Total: 7.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Yankees

Pitching matchup for September 30, 2025: Garrett Crochet vs. Max Fried

Red Sox: Garrett Crochet (18-5, 2.59 ERA)

The left-hander has won his last 7 starts allowing 16 runs over 46 innings while striking out 59 Yankees: Max Fried (19-5, 2.86 ERA)

The right-hander has won his last 6 starts allowing 8 earned runs over 46.1 innings while striking out 48

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Yankees

The Yankees have won 11 of their last 12 games overall and 9 of their last 11 at Yankee Stadium

11 of the Yankees’ last 13 games against AL East teams have gone under the Total

The Yankees have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 2.67 units

Aaron Judge is hitting .500 over his last 5 games (9-18)

is hitting .500 over his last 5 games (9-18) Trevor Story his .302 in September for the Sox

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Game 1 between the Red Sox and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Yankees on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Red Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 7.0.

