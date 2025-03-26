Red Sox manager Alex Cora says Alex Bregman will play third base and Rafael Devers will move to DH

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Bryant at Xavier
VCU turns to Bryant’s Phil Martelli Jr. to take over as men’s basketball coach
Alysa Liu World Championships
Alysa Liu tops figure skating worlds short program in return season from 2-year retirement
NCAA Basketball: American Athletic Conference Tournament Semifinal-North Texas vs UAB
Ross Hodge of North Texas hired as coach at West Virginia

Top Clips

oly_fswom_worlds_levitoshort_250326.jpg
Levito back at worlds, third after short program
oly_fswom_worlds_liuintv_250326.jpg
Liu credits state of mind following short program
nbc_roto_russellwilsonv2_250326.jpg
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Bryant at Xavier
VCU turns to Bryant’s Phil Martelli Jr. to take over as men’s basketball coach
Alysa Liu World Championships
Alysa Liu tops figure skating worlds short program in return season from 2-year retirement
NCAA Basketball: American Athletic Conference Tournament Semifinal-North Texas vs UAB
Ross Hodge of North Texas hired as coach at West Virginia

Top Clips

oly_fswom_worlds_levitoshort_250326.jpg
Levito back at worlds, third after short program
oly_fswom_worlds_liuintv_250326.jpg
Liu credits state of mind following short program
nbc_roto_russellwilsonv2_250326.jpg
Nabers has fantasy WR1 potential with Wilson

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Red Sox manager Alex Cora says Alex Bregman will play third base and Rafael Devers will move to DH

  
Published March 26, 2025 06:04 PM
'Ambiguity' clouds Jones' timeline, fantasy appeal
March 26, 2025 02:21 PM
Though he's set to avoid season-ending surgery, Eric Samulski shares why managers should be cautious with Pirates' Jared Jones, with a lack of clarity surrounding his injury and return timeline.

BOSTON — Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Wednesday that newly acquired free agent Alex Bregman will play third base this season, with incumbent Rafael Devers moving to designated hitter.

“We all are in the winning business, and he understands that,” Cora told WEEI-AM. “It’s like everything, right: You don’t have to agree with it, but at the end of the day what are we going to go out there and perform every single day.”

Devers has developed into one of the top hitters in the American League over the past seven-plus seasons, batting .279 with 200 home runs and 638 RBIs while earning three All-Star selections and picking up MVP votes five times. While the Red Sox refused to make a long-term commitment to homegrown stars Mookie Betts and Xander Bogaerts, they signed Devers before the 2023 season to a 10-year, $313.5 million deal.

But Devers has struggled at third base, where he has played almost 1,000 games, leading the league in errors at the position seven years in a row. When the team signed Bregman - the reigning Gold Glover winner at the position - this spring, Devers said: “Third base is my position.”

“We had conversations throughout spring training, and he was very vocal about how he felt,” Cora told the radio station. “We made a decision: Alex is going to play third, Raffy’s going to DH.”

Cora said Devers has been working to understand the routine as a designated hitter. He will bat second, with Bregman batting third.

“I think having Alex behind him is going to benefit him,” Cora said. “I expect a great season from Raffy.”

The changes mean Masataka Yoshida, who played all but one game as DH last season, is looking for a spot in the lineup. He still has three years and almost $56 million left on his contract.