Reds manager David Bell misses game after minor medical procedure
Published April 7, 2023 11:10 AM
PHILADELPHIA -- Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell missed the game because of an undisclosed minor medical procedure.
Bench coach Freddie Benavides was the acting manager against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Benavides has been Bell’s bench coach for five seasons. The Reds are 3-2 and were scheduled to have an off day until a game was rained out.
Bell was expected to return to the bench over the weekend.