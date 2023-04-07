 Skip navigation
Reds manager David Bell misses game after minor medical procedure

  
Published April 7, 2023 11:10 AM
Syndication: The Enquirer

Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell stands by in the dugout during the eighth inning of the MLB Cactus League spring training game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Guardians at Goodyear Ballpark in Goodyear, Ariz., on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Cleveland Guardians At Cincinnati Reds Spring Training

Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

PHILADELPHIA -- Cincinnati Reds manager David Bell missed the game because of an undisclosed minor medical procedure.

Bench coach Freddie Benavides was the acting manager against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Benavides has been Bell’s bench coach for five seasons. The Reds are 3-2 and were scheduled to have an off day until a game was rained out.

Bell was expected to return to the bench over the weekend.