Top News

WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round One
Genesis Invitational 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions for Torrey Pines
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ptaw8qcfcregetgx054i
Must-get recruiting targets for each Big Ten program
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
GjdAhe7WAAAXuMb.jpeg
It’s time to reimagine the Genesis Collegiate Showcase

Top Clips

nbc_dps_bacon_250211.jpg
Bacon explains why Hurts is underrated
nbc_nas_d500lastlaps_250207.jpg
Daytona 500 last lap thrillers of the 21st century
nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WM Phoenix Open 2025 - Round One
Genesis Invitational 2025: Odds, favorites, predictions for Torrey Pines
Image for https://images.rivals.com/image/upload/f_auto,q_auto,t_hero_desktop/ptaw8qcfcregetgx054i
Must-get recruiting targets for each Big Ten program
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
  • Greg Smith, National Recruiting Analyst
    ,
GjdAhe7WAAAXuMb.jpeg
It’s time to reimagine the Genesis Collegiate Showcase

nbc_dps_bacon_250211.jpg
Bacon explains why Hurts is underrated
nbc_nas_d500lastlaps_250207.jpg
Daytona 500 last lap thrillers of the 21st century
nbc_pft_rodgers_250211.jpg
Steelers emerge as favorite to land Rodgers

Reds will wear No. 14 patch on jersey sleeve to honor Pete Rose, who died last year

  
Published February 10, 2025 01:49 PM
Pete Rose

Reds great Pete Rose holds a star bearing his name at Great American Ball Park in 2016.

Sam Greene/Sam Greene / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

CINCINNATI — Pete Rose may be on baseball’s permanently ineligible list, but the late hit king’s No. 14 will be on Cincinnati Reds’ uniforms this year.

Cincinnati posted a photo of the patch with the message “14 on our side all season” and a heart emoji.

Rose, who died in September at the age of 83, played 19 of his 24 major league seasons with his hometown Reds. He finished his playing career in 1986 with a record 4,256 hits.

The player known as Charlie Hustle was a 17-time All-Star and member of three World Series championship teams. He was NL Most Valuable Player in 1973, and he won three batting titles and two Gold Gloves.

A Major League Baseball investigation found he wagered on the Reds to win in games from 1985-87 while playing for and managing the team, and Rose agreed in 1989 to go on the permanently ineligible list. Baseball’s Hall of Fame in 1991 adopted a rule barring people on MLB’s permanently ineligible list from the Hall ballot.

Rose’s application for reinstatement was denied by Commissioner Rob Manfred in 2015.