 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Larson Chili Bowl 2024 2 - Dan Beaver.jpg
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith.jpg
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rookiesatSony_240111.jpg
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
nbc_golf_pga_SonyopenRd1_240111.jpg
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_stevensslamdunkv2_240111.jpg
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Kyle Larson Chili Bowl 2024 2 - Dan Beaver.jpg
Kyle Larson crashes twice, fails to lock into Chili Bowl’s Saturday main
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Buffalo Bills v Miami Dolphins
NFL Playoff Power Rankings
Jeremiah Smith.jpg
Jeremiah Smith Named 2024 All-American Bowl’s Player of the Year

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_rookiesatSony_240111.jpg
15 rookies seeking opportunity at Sony Open
nbc_golf_pga_SonyopenRd1_240111.jpg
Highlights: The Sony Open in Hawaii, Round 1
nbc_golf_pga_stevensslamdunkv2_240111.jpg
Stevens goes pitch perfect at the Sony Open 9th

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Marcus Stroman and Yankees agree to 2-year, $37 million contract

  
Published January 11, 2024 10:24 PM
Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman

AP

NEW YORK — Marcus Stroman and the New York Yankees agreed Thursday on a two-year, $37 million contract, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was subject to a successful physical. The agreement includes an option for 2026 that could become guaranteed.

Stroman posted an Instagram story with a photo of himself in a Yankees uniform.

The right-hander grew up on Long Island, about 55 miles from Yankee Stadium, and spent 2019 and 2021 across town with the New York Mets - he opted out of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Stroman joins a Yankees rotation headed by AL Cy Young Award winner Gerrit Cole that likely will include Clarke Schmidt. Carlos Rodón and Nestor Cortes are coming off injury-plagued seasons.

The 32-year-old Stroman opted out of the final year of his contract with the Chicago Cubs, passing on a $21 million salary for 2024 to test the open market. He went 16-16 with a 3.73 ERA while earning $50 million over his two seasons with Chicago.

Stroman missed six weeks last season because of inflammation in his right hip and then a rib cartilage fracture. He finished with a 3.95 ERA that was his highest since 2018, but he’s generally been reliable throughout his career. Last season marked his second All-Star selection.

Stroman is 77-76 with a 3.65 ERA since making his big league debut with Toronto in 2014. He sat out the 2020 season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but his 2021 campaign was one of his best as he posted a 3.02 ERA in 33 starts for the Mets. The Cubs then signed him to what could have been a three-year deal, but he declined his player option for 2024.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB