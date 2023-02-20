 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Austin Gomber
MLB Best Bets, June 30: Austin Gomber Props vs Tigers
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants

Top Clips

nbc_dps_willferrellintv_230630.jpg
Ferrell announces he will join DPS in Dublin
nbc_dps_hardentrades_230630.jpg
No obvious solution for Harden, 76ers
nbc_dps_earnhardtjrintv_230630.jpg
Earnhardt Jr.: ‘Surreal’ to have NASCAR in Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Elvis Andrus to play 2B with Chicago White Sox

  
Published February 20, 2023 10:00 AM
MLB: Chicago White Sox at San Diego Padres

Oct 2, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Elvis Andrus (1) throws to first base on a ground out by San Diego Padres shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (not pictured) during the fourth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Elvis Andrus is joining the Chicago White Sox, stepping into the team’s opening at second base.

Andrus finalized a one-year, $3 million contract. The two-time All-Star has played shortstop for his entire big league career, but he is going to move over to second in his return to Chicago.

“With the change in the shift rules, having someone with range and a strong arm and good instincts is going to be of added benefit in the middle infield. We think Elvis profiles that way,” general manager Rick Hahn said. “Certainly going to be no doubt that he’s going to put the work in to make himself as good as possible at that position and look forward to get starting today.”
To make room on the roster, left-hander Bennett Sousa was designated for assignment. Sousa went 3-0 with an 8.41 ERA in 25 appearances with the White Sox last year.

The 34-year-old Andrus finished last season with Chicago, hitting .271 with nine homers and 28 RBIs in 43 games after he was cut by Oakland.

He was signed by the White Sox after Tim Anderson had surgery for a torn ligament in his left middle finger, but the All-Star shortstop is healthy again.

Andrus “was a big spark for us,” outfielder Gavin Sheets said. “Obviously when you lose a player like Tim Anderson, it hurts the clubhouse and hurts the team. He came in and didn’t skip a beat and played really, really well last year. It’s going to help us to bring in another veteran guy that can help us win a championship.”

Andrus is a .270 hitter with 96 homers, 731 RBIs and 335 steals in 14 years in the majors. The two-time All-Star broke into the big leagues with Texas in 2009 and played for the Rangers for 12 seasons before he was traded to Oakland in February 2021.

Andrus’ contract includes a $1 million assignment bonus if he is traded. He has never played second in a major league game.

Romy Gonzalez had been in the mix at second, and Hahn said he is going to move around the infield and play the corner outfield spots.

“Very confident Romy is going to help us win ballgames in Chicago in some capacity over the course of this season,” Hahn said.