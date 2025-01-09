 Skip navigation
Rockies finalize one-year deal with infielder Thairo Estrada

  
Published January 9, 2025 05:03 PM
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at San Francisco Giants

Aug 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; San Francisco Giants shortstop Thairo Estrada (39) celebrates with third base coach Mark Hallberg (91) after hitting a triple during the ninth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

DENVER — Thairo Estrada and the Colorado Rockies finalized a one-year contract Thursday, a deal that includes a mutual option for 2026.

Primarily a second baseman during the last three seasons, the 28-year-old hit .217 with nine homers and 47 RBIs last year with the San Francisco Giants.

He was assigned outright to Triple-A Sacramento on Aug. 30 and on Oct. 1 elected to become a free agent, his right as a player with at least three years of major league service.

Estrada has a .251 average with 48 homers, 195 RBIs and 52 stolen bases in 469 games over parts of six seasons with the New York Yankees (2019-20) and the Giants (2021-24).

He also has played shortstop, third base and all three outfield spots.

In November, Colorado agreed on a one-year, guaranteed $3.25 million deal with Kyle Farmer in the wake of the organization’s decision to not offer a contract to Brendan Rodgers. The decision made the former first-round pick a free agent, and he remains on the market.