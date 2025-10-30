 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Derek Shelton
Report: Twins hire former coach and ex-Pirates skipper Derek Shelton as manager
NASCAR Championship 4 Media Day
NASCAR Cup champion to be crowned Sunday on NBC, Peacock from Phoenix Raceway
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_dps_lsuheadcoach_251030.jpg
Reacting to Louisiana Governor’s comments on LSU
nbc_dps_johnsmoltz_251030.jpg
Smoltz: Expect ‘relentless’ LAD vs. TOR in Game 6
nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_acrisure_stadium_251030.jpg
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Derek Shelton
Report: Twins hire former coach and ex-Pirates skipper Derek Shelton as manager
NASCAR Championship 4 Media Day
NASCAR Cup champion to be crowned Sunday on NBC, Peacock from Phoenix Raceway
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears - NFL 2025
RotoPat’s Week 9 Fantasy Football Rankings

Top Clips

nbc_dps_lsuheadcoach_251030.jpg
Reacting to Louisiana Governor’s comments on LSU
nbc_dps_johnsmoltz_251030.jpg
Smoltz: Expect ‘relentless’ LAD vs. TOR in Game 6
nbc_pft_aaron_rodgers_acrisure_stadium_251030.jpg
Rodgers addresses Acrisure Stadium field quality

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Shohei Ohtani could make first MLB relief appearance for Dodgers late in World Series

  
Published October 30, 2025 12:11 PM
Patrick: Ohtani 'the greatest baseball player' ever
October 28, 2025 02:51 PM
Dan Patrick reacts to the Los Angeles Dodgers' incredible walk-off win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday night and waxes lyrical about Shohei Ohtani's performance on the night.

LOS ANGELES — Shohei Ohtani could pitch out of the bullpen for the Los Angeles Dodgers when the World Series goes back to Toronto.

Ohtani never has pitched in relief during his major league career. He made a handful of relief appearances in Japan for the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters, mostly as a rookie in 2013.

The two-way superstar did close out Japan’s victory in the 2023 World Baseball Classic, coming out of the bullpen and memorably striking out then-Los Angeles Angels teammate Mike Trout of Team USA to end it.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he hadn’t yet spoken to Ohtani about where he fits into the team’s pitching plans for the rest of the best-of-seven Series.

“When you’re talking about Game 6, potentially Game 7 of the World Series, all hands on deck,” Roberts said before Game 5. “If he can go, if it makes sense, certainly he would be an option.”

Game 6 is at Rogers Centre, and if necessary, Game 7.

The so-called Ohtani Rule on two-way players works differently for starters than relievers. When Ohtani starts on the mound and is replaced, he can remain in the game as the designated hitter. But if he were to start as the DH and then pitch in relief, the Dodgers would lose the DH once Ohtani’s pitching appearance ends.

Ohtani was tagged for four runs and six hits in the Dodgers’ 6-2 loss in Game 4 to the Blue Jays, who tied the best-of-seven Series at two games apiece. He struck out six and walked one over six-plus innings in his first World Series start.

The right-hander gave up his first homer of the postseason — a two-run shot by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on an 85 mph sweeper — that put Toronto ahead 2-1 in the third.