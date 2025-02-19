 Skip navigation
Top News

Cosm Dome-5[76].jpeg
‘Shared reality’ venues to feature TPC Sawgrass’ closing holes at The Players
Venus Williams
Venus Williams gets a wild-card entry for the Indian Wells tournament at age 44
John Means
Guardians sign John Means, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery

Top Clips

nbc_pl_watkinsgoalv2_250219.jpg
Watkins heads Villa 2-1 in front of Liverpool
nbc_pl_tielemansgoal_250219.jpg
Tielemans powers Aston Villa level v. Liverpool
nbc_rwbs_reliefpitchersv2_250219.jpg
Fantasy RP ranks: Target Helsley, Bautista, Walker

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Shota Imanaga honored to be part of historic pitching matchup when Cubs face the Dodgers in Japan

  
Published February 19, 2025 03:20 PM

MESA, Ariz. — Chicago Cubs left-hander Shota Imanaga said he was “very honored” to receive the opening day start against the Los Angeles Dodgers when the teams meet March 18 in Tokyo.

It is the first of two games between the Cubs and Dodgers in Tokyo.

The Dodgers will counter with Yoshinobu Yamamoto, marking the first time two Japan-born pitchers have started against each other in a major league regular-season game in their home country.

“The reason that Japanese players are getting a lot of attention is because of all the players in the past that came before us who created this path for all the Japanese players,” Imanaga said through an interpreter. “We’re walking on their history.”

Imanaga comes off a strong rookie season in which he went 15-3 with a 2.91 ERA, striking out 174 hitters in 173 1/3 innings.

Yamamoto, whom the Dodgers signed to a 10-year, $325 million contract in December 2023, finished his rookie season 7-2 with a 3.00 ERA with 105 Ks in 90 innings. The right-hander was on the injured list for nearly three months because of an injured throwing arm.

“I think worldwide fan interest is going to be off the charts,” Cubs President Jed Hoyer said after Imanaga was announced as the starter. “It’s an awesome thing just for the game of baseball. What better thing than to have those two guys face off in Game 1?”