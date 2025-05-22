The Giants place winless Justin Verlander on the IL with a pec strain

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IIHF World Men's Hockey Championship
U.S. men’s hockey team into world championship semifinals; Canada stunned by Denmark
MLB: MAY 17 Brewers at Cardinals
Former Brewers player Darin Ruf sues Reds over injury in Cincinnati that ended his career
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs - Brad Treliving Press Conference
Toronto Maple Leafs are not renewing president Brendan Shanahan’s contract

Top Clips

nbc_golf_srpgard1_250522.jpg
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_roto_kylewilliams_250522.jpg
Williams ‘made presence felt’ at Patriots OTAs
nbc_roto_achane_250522.jpg
Achane reportedly to get ‘more work’ this season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

IIHF World Men's Hockey Championship
U.S. men’s hockey team into world championship semifinals; Canada stunned by Denmark
MLB: MAY 17 Brewers at Cardinals
Former Brewers player Darin Ruf sues Reds over injury in Cincinnati that ended his career
NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs - Brad Treliving Press Conference
Toronto Maple Leafs are not renewing president Brendan Shanahan’s contract

Top Clips

nbc_golf_srpgard1_250522.jpg
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 1
nbc_roto_kylewilliams_250522.jpg
Williams ‘made presence felt’ at Patriots OTAs
nbc_roto_achane_250522.jpg
Achane reportedly to get ‘more work’ this season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

The Giants place winless Justin Verlander on the IL with a pec strain

  
Published May 22, 2025 05:57 PM
Bench supports MLB's decision to reinstate Rose
May 14, 2025 02:24 PM
MLB Hall of Famer and Cincinnati Reds legend Johnny Bench joins Dan Patrick to weigh in on Pete Rose's reinstatement, share why the decision came at the "perfect time," and explore what his HOF chances are.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants placed winless right-hander Justin Verlander on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a strained right pectoral muscle.

Verlander left his most recent start on Sunday against the Athletics early after struggling with his velocity and command because of discomfort. He threw on the side on Wednesday and still had issues, so he was placed on the injured list before the team begins a road trip on Friday in Washington.

The move is retroactive to Monday and the Giants are hopeful Verlander will be back after 15 days and missing only two starts. Verlander said the issue wasn’t related to the neck problems that sidelined him for much of the 2024 season.

The 42-year-old Verlander has struggled in his first season with the Giants and is still searching for his first win after 10 starts. He is 0-3 with a 4.33 ERA.

The three-time AL Cy Young Award winner and 2011 AL MVP has 41 strikeouts and 21 walks for his worst ratio since 2008 and is allowing the most baserunners per inning (1.404) of any season with more than two starts.

Verlander has a career record of 262-150 with a 3.31 ERA in 536 starts.

The Giants have not decided on who will take Verlander’s place in the rotation on Saturday at Washington.

San Francisco also announced that infielder David Villar cleared waivers after being designated for assignment and elected to become a free agent.