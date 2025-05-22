The Giants place winless Justin Verlander on the IL with a pec strain

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco Giants placed winless right-hander Justin Verlander on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a strained right pectoral muscle.

Verlander left his most recent start on Sunday against the Athletics early after struggling with his velocity and command because of discomfort. He threw on the side on Wednesday and still had issues, so he was placed on the injured list before the team begins a road trip on Friday in Washington.

The move is retroactive to Monday and the Giants are hopeful Verlander will be back after 15 days and missing only two starts. Verlander said the issue wasn’t related to the neck problems that sidelined him for much of the 2024 season.

The 42-year-old Verlander has struggled in his first season with the Giants and is still searching for his first win after 10 starts. He is 0-3 with a 4.33 ERA.

The three-time AL Cy Young Award winner and 2011 AL MVP has 41 strikeouts and 21 walks for his worst ratio since 2008 and is allowing the most baserunners per inning (1.404) of any season with more than two starts.

Verlander has a career record of 262-150 with a 3.31 ERA in 536 starts.

The Giants have not decided on who will take Verlander’s place in the rotation on Saturday at Washington.

San Francisco also announced that infielder David Villar cleared waivers after being designated for assignment and elected to become a free agent.