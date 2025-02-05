 Skip navigation
Tim Mayza and Pittsburgh Pirates agree to one-year, $1.15 million contract

  
PITTSBURGH — Left-hander Tim Mayza and the Pittsburgh Pirates agreed to a one-year, $1.15 million contract.

Mayza was 0-2 with a 6.33 ERA in 50 relief appearances last season for Toronto and the New York Yankees. He did not allow a run in three postseason appearances.

Mayza, who turned 33 last month, is 20-9 with a 3.88 ERA and four saves over seven seasons with Toronto (2017-24) and New York. He had Tommy John surgery on Sept. 18, 2019, five days after injuring his elbow during a game against the Yankees, and returned to a major league mound in April 2021.

Infielder Alika Williams was designated for assignment.