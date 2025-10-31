 Skip navigation
Veteran pitching coach Mike Maddux leaving Texas Rangers for second time

  
Published October 31, 2025 06:07 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas — Texas Rangers pitching coach Mike Maddux is leaving the organization.

The 64-year-old Maddux helped guide the Rangers to a World Series title in 2023 and to a league-leading 3.41 ERA in 2025. But he chose to leave after the Rangers mutually parted ways with manager Bruce Bochy and replaced him with Skip Schumaker.

“The Texas Rangers are forever grateful to Mike for his contributions here,” said Chris Young, the team’s president of baseball operations. “Mike has played a major role for some of the best teams in Rangers history, including the franchise’s first World Series title in 2023. We wish him the best.”

Maddux was in his second stint as the club’s pitching coach. He served under Ron Washington and Jeff Banister from 2009 through 2015 before leaving to take a similar role with Washington.

He returned to join Bochy in 2023 and work with Nathan Eovaldi and Jacob deGrom.