Veteran right-hander José Ureña, New York Mets finalize minor league contract

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — Right-hander José Ureña and the New York Mets finalized a minor league contract on Friday.

New York agreed to the deal with the 33-year-old after right-hander Frankie Montas strained a lat muscle and left-hander Sean Manaea strained his right oblique.

Ureña was 5-8 with a 3.80 ERA last year in nine starts and 24 relief appearances for Texas, striking out 70 and walking 39 in 109 innings. He was 2-6 with a 5.08 ERA as a starter.

Ureña is 44-77 with a 4.76 ERA over 10 major league seasons with Miami (2015-20), Detroit (2021), Milwaukee (2022), Colorado (2022-23), the Chicago White Sox (2023) and the Rangers.