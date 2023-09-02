 Skip navigation
Omega European Masters - Day Three

Matt Fitzpatrick leads European Masters; Brother lurking
CYCLING-ESP-VUELTA
At Vuelta a Espana, Sepp Kuss is first American man to lead a Grand Tour in a decade
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 - Qualifying
Xfinity Darlington starting lineup: John Hunter Nemechek claims pole

nbc_pl_fergusongoal2_230902.jpg
Ferguson doubles Brighton’s lead against Newcastle
nbc_cfb_ecuvmich_wilsontd2_230902.jpg
McCarthy finds Wilson for second TD score of game
nbc_golf_dp_round3_230902.jpg
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Omega European Masters - Day Three

Matt Fitzpatrick leads European Masters; Brother lurking
CYCLING-ESP-VUELTA
At Vuelta a Espana, Sepp Kuss is first American man to lead a Grand Tour in a decade
NASCAR Xfinity Series Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 - Qualifying
Xfinity Darlington starting lineup: John Hunter Nemechek claims pole

nbc_pl_fergusongoal2_230902.jpg
Ferguson doubles Brighton’s lead against Newcastle
nbc_cfb_ecuvmich_wilsontd2_230902.jpg
McCarthy finds Wilson for second TD score of game
nbc_golf_dp_round3_230902.jpg
Highlights: Omega European Masters, Round 3

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Yankees' Judge becomes fastest MLB player to 250 home runs with a solo shot against the Astros

  
Published September 2, 2023 01:56 PM
MLB: New York Yankees at Houston Astros

Sep 1, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a home run to center field against the Houston Astros during the fifth inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON — New York Yankees star Aaron Judge became the fastest player in major league history to reach 250 home runs with a solo shot off Justin Verlander in the fifth inning Friday night against the Houston Astros.

Judge reached the milestone in his 810th career game, besting Philadelphia slugger Ryan Howard, who did it in 2010 in his 855th game.

Leading off the fifth, Judge sent the first pitch to the train tracks above the left-field stands to extend New York’s lead to 6-2. Judge smiled broadly as he rounded the bases and was greeted at the dugout with high-fives from many of his teammates.

It was the 30th homer of the season for Judge, who missed nearly two months with a toe injury. The 2022 AL MVP hit 62 last year, breaking Roger Maris’ American League record of 61 set in 1961.