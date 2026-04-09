Yankees vs. Athletics prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 9

Its getaway day in the Bronx as the Yankees (8-3) and the A’s (4-7) wrap up their three-game series. The teams have split the first two games. This afternoon they wrap up the series with left-hander Jeffrey Springs taking the mound for the Athletics against fellow southpaw Ryan Weathers for New York.

Last night, the Athletics evened the series at one game apiece with a 3-2 win. A’s starter Luis Severino gave up two runs in the first but Jeff McNeil drove in a run in the fourth and Brent Rooker drove in the winning run in the ninth with a sacrifice fly off of David Bednar. The Yankees managed just four hits in the game. Cody Bellinger and J.C. Escarra drove in the Yankees’ runs.

New York has now lost two of its last three but still sits atop the American League East, 2.5 games ahead of the Orioles. With the win, the Athletics pulled out of the cellar in the American League West moving a game in front of Seattle and remaining 2.5 games behind division-leading Seattle.

As mentioned, its getaway day as following the game the Yankees will travel to Tampa for a weekend series against the Rays and the A’s will make the long trek to Queens for a three-game set against the Mets.

Lets dive into this afternoon’s matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch: Yankees vs. Athletics

Date: Thursday, April 9, 2026

Time: 1:35PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: MLB.TV, NBC Sports California, YES

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

The Latest Odds: Yankees vs. Athletics

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Yankees (-226), Athletics (+184)

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (-105) / A’s +1.5 (-115)

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable Starting Pitchers: Yankees vs. Athletics

Pitching matchup for April 9:



Athletics: Jeffrey Springs

Season Totals: 11.1 IP, 1-0, 2.38 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 9K, 4 BB

Jeffrey Springs Season Totals: 11.1 IP, 1-0, 2.38 ERA, 0.97 WHIP, 9K, 4 BB Yankees: Ryan Weathers

Season Totals: 8.0 IP, 0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 11K, 5 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not! Yankees vs. A’s

Nick Kurtz picked up a couple of hits last night and has now hit in 4 straight (6-16)

picked up a couple of hits last night and has now hit in 4 straight (6-16) Jeff McNeil is riding a 5-game hitting streak (7-17)

is riding a 5-game hitting streak (7-17) Jacob Wilson is 2-18 over his last 4 games

is 2-18 over his last 4 games Ryan McMahon is hitting .077 this season (2-26)

is hitting .077 this season (2-26) Jose Caballero is 1-17 in April

is 1-17 in April Aaron Judge is 7-17 over the last 5 games

is 7-17 over the last 5 games Cody Bellinger has hit safely in 4 of his last 5 games (4-17)

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Ray's refined arsenal producing impressive results Eric Samulski explores what's behind Robbie Ray's strong early returns and how he has generated more swings and misses, imploring fantasy managers to "roll" with the veteran arm as long as he's cruising.

Top Betting Trends & Insights: Yankees vs. Athletics

The A’s are 6-5 on the Run Line this season

The Yankees are 8-3 on the Run Line this season

The OVER has cashed 4 times in the Athletics’ 11 games this season (4-6-1)

The OVER has cashed 4 times in the Yankees’ 11 games (4-5-2)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions: Yankees vs. Athletics

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Thursday’s game between the A’s and the Yankees:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: Rotoworld Bet is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line.

Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 8.0.

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