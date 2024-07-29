Yankees vs. Phillies Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for July 29

It’s Monday, July 29, and the New York Yankees (62-45) are in Philadelphia to take on the Phillies (65-40) in a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park. This is a clash between baseball’s best road team and baseball’s best home team.

Neither side has been playing their best in July, though. This past weekend, the Phillies lost two of three to the Cleveland Guardians while the Yankees took two of three from the Red Sox. New York is in second place in the American League East. They sit one game behind the Baltimore Orioles. The Phillies sit atop the National League East. They have an 8½ game lead over the second place Atlanta Braves.

Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. Phillies live today

● Date: Monday, July 29, 2024

● Time: 6:40PM EST

● Site: Citizens Bank Park

● City: Philadelphia, PA

● TV/Streaming: Amazon Prime, NBCSP, MLBN

Game odds for Yankees vs. Phillies

The latest odds as of Monday morning:

● Money Line : Yankees +125, Phillies -150

● Spread : Yankees +1.5 (-160), Phillies -1.5 (+135)

● Over/Under : 9 runs

Recent team stats for Yankees vs. Phillies

● The Yankees’ win Sunday clinched just their second series win in the month of July. New York is 8-13 on the Run Line in July. Despite all their struggles over the past six weeks, the Yankees are now 35-22 on the road this season. Their overall run differential is +106.

● The Phillies have gone 9-12 on the Run Line in July while posting an overall record of 10-11 for the month to date. Of late, Philadelphia is 3-7 in their last 10 overall. They are now 38-18 at Citizens Bank Park. Their overall run differential is +114.

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Philadelphia

● Today’s pitching matchup (July 29): Luis Gil vs. Zack Wheeler

○ Yankees: Gil (10-5, 3.10 ERA) has allowed 37 earned runs and 66 hits while striking out 124 over 107.1 innings

○ Phillies: Wheeler (10-4, 2.55 ERA) has allowed 35 earned runs and 84 hits while striking out 133 over 123.2 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees vs. Phillies on July 29, 2024

● The UNDER has cashed in the Phillies’ last 3 games

● 6 of the Yankees’ last 8 games (75%) have gone OVER the Total

● Juan Soto has at least one hit in 11 of the Yankees’ last 15 games

● The Yankees have failed to cover the Run Line in 3 straight games at Citizens Bank Park

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Yankees vs. Phillies game

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning towards the Phillies on the Money Line

- Spread : NBC Sports sees greater value in and recommends taking the Phillies on the Run Line

- Total runs : NBC Sports is leaning on playing UNDER 9 Total Runs

