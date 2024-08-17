Yankees vs. Tigers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 17

It’s Saturday, August 17, and the New York Yankees (73-50) weekend in Motown continues against the Detroit Tigers (59-64).

Aaron Judge hit his MLB-leading 44th HR and Gerrit Cole fanned 8 in six scoreless innings as the Yankees took the opener of this series 3-0 last night.

New York leads the American League East by a game over the Baltimore Orioles. The Tigers sit in 4th in the AL Central.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Baseball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. Tigers - live today

● Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

● Time: 1:10PM EST

● Site: Comerica Park

● City: Detroit, MI

● TV/Streaming: YES, BSDET, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for Yankees vs. Tigers

The latest odds as of Saturday morning:

● Money Line : Tigers +165, Yankees -200

● Spread : Tigers +1.5 (+105), Yankees -1.5 (-125)

● Over/Under : 8.5 runs

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Recent team stats for Yankees vs. Tigers

● The Yankees have won 3 straight. They are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are 41-23 away from Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +121.

● The loss last night snapped Detroit’s 4-game winning streak. The Tigers are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are 29-32 at Comerica Park. Their overall run differential for the season is -8.

● Who’s Hot? Gerrit Cole is rounding into form over his last few starts. The veteran hurler has allowed just 3 earned runs (1.59 ERA) in 3 starts (17 innings) in August. He has picked up 22 strikeouts in those three outings.

● Who’s Not! Anthony Volpe did pick up a hit in New York’s last game, but he is still just 2 for his last 34 (.059) with 14 strikeouts over his last 9 games.

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Detroit

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 17): Carlos Rodon vs. Keider Montero

○ Yankees: Rodon (13-7, 4.18 ERA) has allowed 61 earned runs and 117 hits while striking out 143 over 131.1 innings

○ Detroit: Montero (3-5, 5.76 ERA) has allowed 35 earned runs and 57 hits while striking out 44 over 54.2 innings

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Yankees vs. Tigers on August 17, 2024

● The Yankees have covered the Run Line in each game during this modest 3-game winning streak

● The Yankees have won 13 of their last 16 games against the Tigers

● Carlos Rodon has won his last 4 starts for the Yankees

● Keider Montero has won his last two starts for the Tigers

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for Saturday’s Yankees vs. Tigers game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Yankees vs. Tigers today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is leaning heavily towards a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning heavily towards a play on the Total OVER 8.5 runs

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)