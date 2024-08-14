Yankees vs. White Sox Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for August 14

It’s Wednesday, August 14, and the New York Yankees (71-50) and Chicago White Sox (29-92) take the field for the finale of their 3-game series.

Juan Soto put on a show last night smacking three home runs and driving in all four runs to propel New York to victory. The win put the Yankees alone atop the American League East by ½ game over the Baltimore Orioles.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first-pitch, projected pitching matchup, lineup cards, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Yankees vs. White Sox - live today

● Date: Wednesday, August 14, 2024

● Time: 8:10PM EST

● Site: Guaranteed Rate Field

● City: Chicago, IL

● TV/Streaming: AmazonPV, NBCSCH, MLBN

Game odds for Yankees vs. White Sox

The latest odds as of Wednesday afternoon:

● Money Line : White Sox +200, Yankees -250

● Spread : White Sox +2.5 (-120), Yankees -2.5 (+100)

● Over/Under : 9.5 runs

Recent team stats for Yankees vs. White Sox

● The Yankees are 6-4 in their last 10 games. They are 39-23 away from Yankee Stadium. Their overall run differential for the season is now +110.

● The White Sox are 2-8 in their last 10 games. They are 18-43 at Guaranteed Rate Field. Their overall run differential for the season is a robust -244.

● Who’s Hot? Juan Soto is 5-11 (.454) over his last 3 games. All 5 hits are Home Runs!

● Who’s Not! Anthony Volpe is 1 for his last 25 (.040) with 11 strikeouts over his last 7 games.

Probable starting pitchers for New York vs. Chicago

● Today’s pitching matchup (August 14): Will Warren vs. Davis Martin

○ Yankees: Warren (0-1, 11.17 ERA) has allowed 12 earned runs and 12 hits while striking out 12 over 9.2 innings

○ Chicago: Martin (0-1, 3.65 ERA) has allowed 5 earned runs and 11 hits while striking out 12 over 12.1 innings

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of White Sox vs. Yankees on August 14, 2024

● The Yankees are 8-2 to the OVER in their last 10 road games

● The White Sox are 7-3 to the OVER in their last 10 home games

● Chicago is 3-7 on the Run Line in their last 10 at home / New York is 7-3 on the Run Line in their last 10 on the road

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Yankees vs. White Sox game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Yankees vs. White Sox today:

- Moneyline : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Moneyline

- Spread : NBC Sports is recommending a play on the Yankees on the Run Line

- Total Runs : NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 9.5 runs

