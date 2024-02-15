 Skip navigation
NASCAR: Cup Qualifying
Joey Logano charges to Daytona 500 pole
NASCAR: Daytona 500 Media Day
Jimmie Johnson does not secure spot in Daytona 500 via qualifying
Athletics LHP Scott Alexander
Athletics add free agent lefty Scott Alexander on one-year, $2.25 million contract

nbc_wcbb_nebvsosu_240214.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ohio State cruises past Nebraska
nbc_cbb_richmondvvcu_240214__829497.jpg
WBB Highlights: Big fourth leads Richmond past VCU
nbc_cbb_caitlinclarkrecordchase_240214.jpg
Has Clark’s record chase been a distraction?

Justin Verlander
Justin Verlander says he’s behind schedule after offseason shoulder issue
Justin Verlander called the injury “a little hiccup’’ but added he will be “really cautious on how I’m building up.’’
Fantasy Baseball SP ADP Battle: Jesus Luzardo, Zach Eflin, Eury Perez, and Kyle Bradish
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Padres add Jurickson Profar
Who’s the Next Josh Lowe? Fantasy Baseball Sleepers for 2024
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Gary Sánchez joins the Brewers
Top 100 Starting Pitchers for 2024 Fantasy Baseball
José Altuve and Houston Astros agree to new contract adding $125 million for 2025-29