 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
Kiyan Anthony will follow in his father Carmelo’s footsteps and go to Syracuse
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round Two
With LPGA girlfriend by his side, Egor Eroshenko, first Russian to play on PGA Tour, makes cut
Appalachian State v Wisconsin
How to watch No. 9 Arizona at Wisconsin: Live stream info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_amorimfirstinterview_v2_241115.jpg
Amorim takes in Old Trafford for the first time
nbc_golf_butterfieldrd2_241115.jpg
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_fnia_chargersintv2_241115.jpg
Chargers’ Mack, James embrace Harbaugh’s influence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
Kiyan Anthony will follow in his father Carmelo’s footsteps and go to Syracuse
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round Two
With LPGA girlfriend by his side, Egor Eroshenko, first Russian to play on PGA Tour, makes cut
Appalachian State v Wisconsin
How to watch No. 9 Arizona at Wisconsin: Live stream info for tonight’s men’s college basketball game

Top Clips

nbc_pl_amorimfirstinterview_v2_241115.jpg
Amorim takes in Old Trafford for the first time
nbc_golf_butterfieldrd2_241115.jpg
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_fnia_chargersintv2_241115.jpg
Chargers’ Mack, James embrace Harbaugh’s influence

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp
MLBMilwaukee BrewersRay Delgado

Ray
Delgado

Brian Kaplan
Diamondbacks hire pitching coach Brian Kaplan, who replaces fired Brent Strom
Brian Kaplan had spent the past three seasons with the Phillies as an assistant pitching coach and director of pitching.
2024 Fantasy Baseball Breakout: Hunter Greene
MLB Awards 2024 predictions: Expert picks, odds, preview including MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
2024 MLB Season Recap Hub: What went right/wrong for each team, fantasy outlooks, offseason team needs
Rōki Sasaki is coming to MLB: How good is he and where will he sign?
2024 MLB Free Agency Tracker: Top players, newest signings, biggest contracts, best available, grades
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor has hernia and elbow surgeries