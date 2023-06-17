Skip navigation
Milwaukee Brewers
Ray Delgado
RD
Ray
Delgado
Diamondbacks hire pitching coach Brian Kaplan, who replaces fired Brent Strom
Brian Kaplan had spent the past three seasons with the Phillies as an assistant pitching coach and director of pitching.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Ray Delgado
MIL
Third Baseman
Ray Delgado earns non-roster invite from Brewers
2024 Fantasy Baseball Breakout: Hunter Greene
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
MLB Awards 2024 predictions: Expert picks, odds, preview including MVP, Cy Young, Rookie of the Year
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
2024 MLB Season Recap Hub: What went right/wrong for each team, fantasy outlooks, offseason team needs
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rōki Sasaki is coming to MLB: How good is he and where will he sign?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
2024 MLB Free Agency Tracker: Top players, newest signings, biggest contracts, best available, grades
D.J. Short
,
D.J. Short
,
Mets outfielder Tyrone Taylor has hernia and elbow surgeries
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
