Top News

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers sign Owen Tippett to an 8-year, $49.6 million extension
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Grand Prix de France
Ilia Malinin breaks Nathan Chen record at Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships
United States Figure Skating Championships
2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results

nbc_berry_agtpromo_240126.jpg
Watch the next round of AGT: Fantasy League on NBC
oly_ssm1000_stolzworldrecordv2_240126.jpg
Stolz storms to speed skating WR in 1000m
nbc_golf_driveonday2_240126.jpg
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 2

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLBSan Diego PadresRyan Bergert

Ryan
Bergert

MLB: San Diego Padres at Chicago White Sox
Juan Soto, Yanks agree to $31 million deal, record for arbitration-eligible player
Soto and the Yankees reportedly agreed to a one-year, $31 million contract, breaking Shohei Ohtani’s record for an arbitration-eligible player.
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Rhys Hoskins inks deal with Brewers
2024 Fantasy Baseball Draft Values: Plate Discipline
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Reliever market thaws, Josh Hader joins Astros
Fantasy Baseball SP ADP Battle: Tarik Skubal, Aaron Nola, Freddy Peralta
Fantasy Baseball SP ADP Battle: Ranking Kevin Gausman, Luis Castillo, Zac Gallen, Pablo Lopez
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Jays add Yariel Rodríguez to pitching mix