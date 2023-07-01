 Skip navigation
Votto hits tiebreaking HR in 8th, Reds beat Blue Jays 3-2
Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking home run in the eighth inning and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-2 to avoid a three-game sweep.
    Shortstop #47
    Pirates acquire Vinny Capra in trade
    Shortstop #47
    Blue Jays reassign Vinny Capra to minors camp
    Shortstop #47
    Vinny Capra homers, knocks in seven for Blue Jays
    Shortstop #47
    Blue Jays re-sign Vinny Capra to minors contract
    Shortstop #47
    Blue Jays non-tender infielder Vinny Capra