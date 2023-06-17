 Skip navigation
MLBPittsburgh PiratesWilton Guerrero Jr.

Wilton
Guerrero Jr.

Clayton Kershaw
Clayton Kershaw not quite done pitching, will play for U.S. in World Baseball Classic
The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner wanted to pitch for the Americans in the 2023 tournament but was prevented because of insurance issues at a time he had a one-year, $20 million contract with the Dodgers.
Fantasy Baseball Dynasty Rankings: Shohei Ohtani reigns, Roman Anthony skyrockets, Konnor Griffin headlines next wave
MLB Free Agent Tracker 2025-26: Ranger Suárez reportedly lands with Red Sox, Cubs officially add Alex Bregman
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Former Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Dave Giusti, who helped win the 1971 World Series, dies at 86
Alex Bregman reportedly signs with Cubs for five years, $175 million: Contract details, fantasy fallout
MLB Hot Stove Report: Edward Cabrera traded to Cubs; Tatsuya Imai, Kazuma Okamoto find MLB homes
Pirates make a rare free agency splash, finalizing 2-year, $29M deal with 1B/OF Ryan O’Hearn