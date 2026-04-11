Cole Davies wins Nashville Supercross, Seth Hammaker crashes twice

Cole Davies and Seth Hammaker brought their championship battle to Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee, and they both won their heat.

Monster Energy Supercross only pays points for the feature, however, and Davies extended his lead with a victory in the 18-lap race.

Nate Thrasher got a strong start and finished second, but in an up-and-down affair, Thrasher was as far back as fourth late in the race.

Hammaker had Davies in sight during the opening laps of the 250 feature, but crashed hard. Hammaker remounted in fourth and worked his way back through the field before crashing a second time while battling for second.

Devin Simonson narrowly missed out on the podium with a fourth-place finish.

Daxton Bennick rounded out the top five.

Cole Davies, Seth Hammaker win Nashville 250 Supercross heats Cole Davies has an opportunity to take firm control of the 250 East Championship in Nashville.

In-Race Notes

Daxton Bennick earned the holeshot as Hammaker and Davies bumped going into Turn 1.

Drew Adams slotted into third for one lap, but Davies and Hammaker got around on Lap 2.

Davies passed Bennick on Lap 3.

Davies caught Thrasher in the whoops on Lap 4, but showed patience in second.

Davies got the position on Lap 5 as Thrasher faded to fourth. Bennick moved up to second and Hammaker to third.

Hammaker took over second on Lap 6. The gap was now 1.7 seconds.

Tragedy struck Hammaker on Lap 7. He clipped a Tuff Blox and crashed hard, but remounted and rode off in fourth. Hammaker was now 13.2 seconds behind the points leader, Davies.

Henry Miller held firmly onto fifth 10 laps into the feature, but slipped a spot on Lap 11 and handed the spot to Devin Simonson.

Hammaker caught Thrasher and Bennick on Lap 13. He passed Thrasher two laps later. That put him back on the podium.

Hammaker and Bennick crashed on Lap 15. Thrasher took second from them as Hammaker remounted in third.