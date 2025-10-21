Brad Sweet announces retirement from full-time sprint car competition

One day after finishing second to Rico Abreu in the High Limit Sprint Car series, Brad Sweet announced his retirement from full-time sprint car competition. The announcement came at High Limit’s awards banquet Sunday night.

In 2025, Sweet came up 49 points shy of winning a seventh consecutive national championship.

Sweet won four times in 49 High Limit starts, which was only fifth-best in the series. By comparison, Abreu won 13 races in 50 starts, while Brent Marks scored five wins in 49 starts, Aaron Reutzel won seven times in 40 starts, and Corey Day won six times in 20 starts.

Sweet’s remained in contention until the end of the season courtesy of 32 top-five finishes to Abreu’s 26.

After scoring five in the World of Outlaws Sprint car series from 2019 through 2023, as well as the 2024 High Limit title, Sweet’s announcement came two months before his 40th birthday.

During his career, Sweet won 92 Outlaws races in 895 starts, beginning with his first in 2012 at Clay County Fairgrounds Speedway in Spencer, Iowa. He added 14 wins in the High Limit Series (97 starts), and six in the All Star Circuit of Champions (60 starts).

Sweet’s last win as a full-time driver came with three races remaining in the 2025 season at Lakeside Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas, in the 45th race on the High Limit calendar. That was his first win since mid-July at Florence Speedway in Walton, Kentucky, in Week 23. It was only his second win since Week 6.

While announcing his retirement as a full-time driver, Sweet has not ruled out the possibility of racing in select events in either of the two major open wheel, sprint car series. Another series in which Sweet is likely to run occasionally is the Northern Auto Racing Club, the premiere West Coast sanctioning body that he acquired along with Skagit Speedway owner Kevin Rudeen in September.

