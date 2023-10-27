 Skip navigation
SHOOTING-PANAM-2023-SANTIAGO
A 1984 Olympian qualifies for the 2024 Olympics, his second Olympics
NHL: Philadelphia Flyers at Carolina Hurricanes
Carolina Hurricanes activate forward Andrei Svechnikov from injured reserve
Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation - Final Round
Two KFT players suspended for betting on PGA Tour events

Top Clips

nbc_pl_cpvstot_evertonsanction_231027.jpg
Report: PL seeking 12-point deduction for Everton
nbc_pl_cpvstot_tonalinews_231027.jpg
Tonali begins 10-month worldwide suspension
nbc_ffhh_jones_231027_1920x1080_2277337667823.jpg
Taylor has ‘unlocked’ Waller, Giants WRs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
CNBC documentary ‘Inside Track’ will explore Formula One’s business side

  
Published October 27, 2023 06:30 AM
Formula One: Formula 1 United States Grand Prix

Oct 22, 2023; Austin, Texas, USA; Scuderia Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc (16) of Team Monaco drives during the 2023 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc makes a lap during the 2023 United States Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (Jerome Miron/USA TODAY Sports Images Network).

Formula One fanatics will get more behind-the-scenes access to the global motorsports series through a new CNBC documentary that explores the business aspects of the highest form of racing in the world.

The documentary “Inside Track: The Business of Formula 1 " will debut Nov. 16 on CNBC ahead of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Las Vegas race is a third stop in the United States this season as F1 has expanded through North America behind a burst of popularity sparked by Netflix’s own docudrama on the series.

While the “Drive To Survive” series on Netflix focuses on the competitors and the drama of F1, the CNBC one-hour documentary will analyze the finances, revenue, and expansion of the series, as well as the role of sponsors.

CNBC anchor and documentary host Sara Eisen said the the program is a “true passion project for me.”

“I was initially drawn to F1 because my two young children love the sport, but once we started watching the races together, I realized there was something undeniably fascinating from a business perspective that demanded a full exploration of the sport as it reaches new heights in America,” Eisen said.

She said the program will explore how the business of F1 “stands firmly at the intersection of sports, technology and culture.”

Eisen will take a closer look at attendance, viewership, and market value, as well as next month’s Las Vegas race that is being promoted by F1. Eisen reports from four different F1 venues and had access to Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei, who discusses the series’ growth since Liberty took over the commercial rights in 2017.

Eisen also interviewed F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali, as well as team leaders from Red Bull, Mercedes, McLaren and Haas, and drivers Lewis Hamilton, Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg. She delves into engineering, revenue sharing agreements and Red Bull’s recent domination and its effect on competition and viewership.

The program also examines the fan experience with a look at the Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is expected to be the most expensive event for spectators on this year’s F1 schedule. Eisen also interviews F1 Academy managing director Susie Wolff with a focus on female drivers.