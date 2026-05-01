Eli Tomac returns for hometown race in Denver Supercross

Eli Tomac will return this weekend for his hometown race, the Denver Supercross at Empower Field at Mile High, Round 16 of the 2026 Super Motocross World Championship.

“Eli Tomac is returning to action for Denver,” the team posted on social media. “After sitting out this past weekend, Tomac will line up for his home race in Round 16 of the Supercross season.”

Two weeks ago, Tomac entered Round 14 in Cleveland third in championship points after recording a disastrous 12th in Nashville. He crashed in Cleveland qualification and was unable to mount up for the evening program.

He chose to sit out last week in Philadelphia. As a result of failing to score points in two rounds, he is 55 points behind the leader, Ken Roczen, and mathematically eliminated from title contention.

Tomac is 33 points behind third-place Cooper Webb, and could take that position if Webb stumbles in the next two rounds.

Tomac is one of three riders vying for the most wins of the season. Ken Roczen earned his fifth victory of 2026 in Philadelphia. Tomac and Hunter Lawrence each have four wins.

