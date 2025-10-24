Haiden Deegan to debut on a 450 in the World Supercross Championship (WSX)

Haiden Deegan will not wait until the 2026 Pro Motocross season to make his professional debut on a 450 bike as he announced he will ride in the top division of the World Supercross Championship (WSC) in Argentina and Australia. The announcement was made on the Deegan’s YouTube page.

In the video embedded below, Deegan is seen practicing his 450 on a Supercross track, and between the sessions, Deegan said: “It is nice to be back riding, and it is a lot nicer because instead of riding a 250, I get to ride a 450. I’m not just coming back to ride the same thing I’ve been riding; we’re on something new. It’s like you’re starting fresh. It’s like another step in your career, so it’s exciting. I’m going to have some fun and get ready for ... Argentina.”

Deegan’s mechanic, Brent Duffe, asked Deegan if he was breaking the news in this manner, to which Deegan replied that he thought it was already broken.

“I’ve been seeing reports that Haiden is racing a 250 in Argentina, but if that’s the case, I should probably hurry up and build it,” Duffe confirmed. “This is the only bike I’ve built for World Supercross — Argentina, Australia — we’re coming out in the big boy class.”

Deegan’s plans for 2026 include defending his Supercross West 250 championship before moving into the 450 division in Pro Motocross, and it was widely considered that is where he would make his 450 debut.

“That’s a wrap; Day 1 in SX” Deegan ended the video. “Three weeks out of surgery. Shoulder feels pretty good. I’m going to be honest, it didn’t hurt today, riding. I’m actually surprised.”

Deegan will have six more days of testing on the 450 before it is shipped to Argentina for his first of two races in the WSX series.

Click on the image below for a look at some of his first laps on the 450.