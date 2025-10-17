Haiden Deegan adds World Supercross Championship (WSX) Australian Grand Prix to schedule

Haiden Deegan has added the World Supercross Championship (WSX) Australian Grand Prix to his off-season schedule on November 29, 2025. He will make his debut in the Buenos Aires City Grand Prix on November 8. Buenos Aires was originally scheduled as Round 2 of the season, but with Kuala Lumpur removed from the calendar, it will now serve as the season opener.

The Australian GP will now serve as Round 3 for the series.

“I can’t wait to take my racing international with World Supercross,” Deegan said in a news release. “It’s crazy to think my first races outside the U.S. are coming up in Argentina and then Australia – two awesome spots with passionate fans. I’m ready to race hard and give everyone a great show.”

Deegan, 19, won both the Monster Energy Supercross West and Pro Motocross championships in 2025 before losing the SuperMotocross World Championship (WSX) after intentionally crashing Jo Shimoda in the season finale. Deegan finished fifth in the standings, which was his worst championship ranking since joining SuperMotocross in 2023.

“Haiden racing another round of the championship is proof that we are the stage the world’s best riders want to be on,” Tom Burwell, CEO of the World Supercross Championship said. “Fans in the Gold Coast will witness history when Haiden lines up as part of our strongest ever rider roster.”

Haiden Deegan, Lando Norris burnout dirt bikes ahead of F1 US Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas Haiden Deegan and Lando Norris did the burnouts at a pop-up event in downtown Austin, Texas, during the announcement of a new energy drink flavor.

2025 World Supercross Championship schedule

Round 01: Buenos Aires City GP, Argentina - Oscar & Juan Gálvez Racetrack, 8th November

Round 02: Canadian GP, Vancouver - BC Place, 15th November

Round 03: Australian GP, Gold Coast - Cbus Super Stadium, 29th November

Round 04: Swedish GP, TBC, 6th December

Round 05: South African GP, Cape Town - DHL Stadium, 13th December

