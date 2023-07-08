 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Tigers activate Greene and Brieske, designate Schoop for assignment
MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
Cubs place shortstop Dansby Swanson on 10-day injured list with bruised left foot
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg8finish_230708.jpg
Mark Cavendish crashes out of his final Tour de France; Mads Pedersen wins stage

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_ctmpqualify_230708.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix qualifying
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atlantav2_230708.jpg
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg8ehl_230708.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
Tigers activate Greene and Brieske, designate Schoop for assignment
MLB: Chicago Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals
Cubs place shortstop Dansby Swanson on 10-day injured list with bruised left foot
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg8finish_230708.jpg
Mark Cavendish crashes out of his final Tour de France; Mads Pedersen wins stage

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_ctmpqualify_230708.jpg
Highlights: IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix qualifying
nbc_nas_sales_creditone_atlantav2_230708.jpg
Atlanta Motor Speedway top competitors
nbc_cyc_tdf_stg8ehl_230708.jpg
Highlights: 2023 Tour de France, Stage 8

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

IMSA starting lineup grid for CTMP: Blomqvist puts Meyer Shank Acura on the pole position

  
Published July 8, 2023 05:00 PM
IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship

Motul Pole Award winner #60: Meyer Shank Racing W/Curb-Agajanian, Acura ARX-06, GTP: Tom Blomqvist

Tom Blomqvist celebrates after putting the No. 60 Acura on the pole position (IMSA/Michael L. Levitt/LAT Images).

Tom Blomqvist won the IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship pole position for the second consecutive year at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park, qualifying first in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Acura ARX-06 for the first time since the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona.

Blomqvist, who shares the car with Colin Braun, turned a lap around the 10-turn, 2.459-mile track in 1 minute, 5.653 seconds. Wayne Tayor Racing’s Ricky Taylor (1:05.734) made it an all-Acura front row for the Chevrolet Grand Prix (Sunday, noon ET, NBC, Peacock).

“It was a bit of a messy run, to be honest,” Blomqvist told NBC Sports’ Dillon Welch after his fifth career pole position in IMSA. “I made a small mistake on my push lap. Luckily, the car’s been fantastic. It’s been difficult for me to drive. Colin’s been really on it. in qualifying I generally can piece things together.

IMSA AT CTMP: Details for watching Sunday’s race

“The guys have done a fantastic job so far. I’m really excited for tomorrow. Colin’s been rapid. I’m really confident for the race.”

Blomqvist and Braun teamed with MSR IndyCar drivers Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves to win the Rolex 24 from the pole position, but the victory was tainted by a massive postrace penalty that was issued a month later.

In the four races since then, the No. 60 has struggled in the Grand Touring Prototype category and posted only one podium finish (a third in the June 25 race at Watkins Glen International that the team inherited after a penalty to the No. 6 Porsche)

“No secret we’ve had a really tough year this year, so this is a testament to Acura and all the folks at HPD,” team co-owner Mike Shank told NBC Sports’ Matt Yocum. “Certainly Tom doing a blistering lap. it’s been really tough. We like to see things pay off. Every person on the team has never given up. We keep producing a great car for Acura. What’s what we’re hired to do. We intend to try to win tomorrow.”

Cadillacs swept the second row in qualifying, followed by the No. 7 Porsche Penske Motorsport.

Here are the pole-sitters in other categories for the race on the 10-turn, 2.459-mile road course::

LMP3: Gar Robinson, No. 74 Riley Ligier JS P 320, 1:12.946

GTD PRO: Jack Hawksworth, No. 14 Vasser Sullivan, Lexus RC F GT3, 1:15.029

GTD: Roman De Angelis, No. 27 Heart of Racing Team Aston Martin Vantage GT3, 1:15.478

QUALIFYING

Results
Results by class
Fastest lap by driver
Fastest lap by driver after qualifying
Fastest lap by driver and class after qualifying
Best sector times
Fastest lap sequence
Time cards

PRACTICE RESULTS

Session I l Session II