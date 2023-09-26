Andretti Global re-signs Kyle Kirkwood to multiyear extension in IndyCar

Andretti Global has locked down its NTT IndyCar Series driver lineup beyond the 2024 season, announcing a multiyear extension with Kyle Kirkwood.

In his first season with the No. 27 Dallara-Honda, Kirkwood earned his first two IndyCar victories at Long Beach and Nashville. He finished 11th in the points standings with seven top 10s in his second season (after a 2022 rookie campaign with A.J. Foyt Racing).

Kirkwood, 25, will remain teamed with Colton Herta, who signed a five-year contract extension last year through 2027, and Marcus Ericsson, who will be joining the team next year on a multiyear deal from Chip Ganassi Racing.

2024 CALENDAR: IndyCar announces its schedule for next season

“I am thrilled to be able to continue with Andretti Global for years to come,” said Kirkwood, who won the 2021 Indy Lights championship for Andretti. “We have built something special within the team this year, and I’m excited to see what we can do next season in the No. 27 AutoNation Honda. It’s fantastic that I will now have the opportunity to work with the same group. I’s a luxury I haven’t had the privilege of having since my karting days.

“Now we can put our heads down and fully focus on winning races and becoming a strong Championship contender. I have such a huge respect for this team and it will be an honor to continue to call myself an IndyCar driver for Andretti Global.”

Said Michael Andretti in a statement: “Kyle’s dedication and talent have been instrumental in our team’s success this past season, and he has continued to show that he has what it takes to compete at the highest level in the NTT IndyCar Series.

“Our goal has always been to consistently compete for wins and Championships and we felt that solidifying Kyle’s future at Andretti was key to making that happen. Bringing Kyle into the multi-year plans along with Colton [Herta] and Marcus [Ericsson] will only strengthen the continuity we’ve been looking for in our IndyCar program.”