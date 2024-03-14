Callum Ilott will race for Arrow McLaren in the $1 Million Challenge at The Thermal Club

Callum Ilott will remain in the No. 6 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet for the next two weeks after finishing 13th in the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg season opener in place of the injured David Malukas.

The team announced Thursday that Ilott will test March 18 at Barber Motorsports Park and then will race in the $1 Million Challenge exhibition race weekend March 22-24 at The Thermal Club in Southern California.

Ilott races full time in the World Endurance Championship and has a schedule conflict with IndyCar’s next race, the Long Beach Grand Prix on April 21. Malukas is expected to have recovered from his wrist surgery by then.

Arrow McLaren had Ilott test its cars in February after Malukas’ injury and announced him as the driver for St. Pete last week. Ilott, who lost his IndyCar ride after racing full time from 2022-23 in the series, said he can work around his WEC schedule as a substitute.

“I think WEC is the priority for me, and it will be for the near future,” he said March 5. “Of course if I’m available and what’s needed is me, then of course I’m open to doing it. We’ll have to see what happens on that side. But I pray for David that that’s not the case because you want to be in the car and you want to work with your team. I hope that he is in the car very soon because it’s very tough to sit and watch. I don’t really wish that on anyone, especially with a new team.”