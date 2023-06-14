IndyCar at Road America: How to watch, start times, TV, schedules, streaming info

A repaved Road America will welcome the NTT IndyCar this weekend, and here are the schedules and start times for a Sonsio Grand Prix whose speeds will be supersonic compared to the former asphalt.

The 14-turn, 4-mile road course is expected to produce lap times that are a few seconds faster than IndyCar stars have been accustomed to since the circuit returned to the schedule in 2016.

Several teams tested on Road America’s new surface last week, including Chip Ganassi Racing (Marcus Armstrong), Team Penske (Josef Newgarden, Will Power, Scott McLaughlin), Arrow McLaren (Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, Alexander Rossi), Juncos Hollinger Racing (Agustin Canapino, Callum Ilott), Dale Coyne Racing with HMD/RWR (David Malukas, Sting Ray Robb) and AJ Foyt Racing (Benjamin Pedersen).

Ryan Hunter-Reay will make his second start of the season Sunday, taking over Ed Carpenter Racing’s No. 20 Dallara-Chevrolet formerly driven by Conor Daly .

There are six former winners in the field, including the top five finishers in the most recent race at Detroit -- Power (2016), Rossi (2019), Scott Dixon (2017, ’20), Rosenqvist ('20) and Alex Palou ('21). Newgarden also has two victories at Road America (2022, ’18).

Here are the details and IndyCar start times for the Sonsio Grand Prix race weekend at Road America (all times are ET):

INDYCAR SONSIO GRAND PRIX AT ROAD AMERICA START TIMES

TV: Sunday, 1 p.m. ET on USA Network and streaming on Peacock, the NBC Sports App and NBCSports.com. Leigh Diffey is the announcer with analysts Townsend Bell and James Hinchcliffe. Kevin Lee and Dillon Welch are the pit reporters. Click here for the full NBC Sports schedule for IndyCar in 2023 .

Peacock also will be the streaming broadcast for both practices and qualifying. Click here for more information about how to access Peacock .

The USA Network and Peacock will be the home of IndyCar’s next three races .

POSTRACE SHOW ON PEACOCK: After the race’s conclusion, an exclusive postrace show will air on Peacock with driver interviews, postrace analysis and the podium presentation. To watch the extended postrace show, click over to the special stream on Peacock after Sunday’s race ends.

INDYCAR RADIO NETWORK: Mark Jaynes is the announcer with analyst Davey Hamilton; turn announcers Jake Query, Nick Yeoman and Michael Young; and pit reporters Alex Wollf, Joel Sebastianelli and Georgia Henneberry. The IndyCar and Indy NXT practice, qualifying and race sessions will air live on network affiliates, SiriusXM 160, racecontrol.indycar.com and the IndyCar app powered by NTT Data.

COMMAND TO START ENGINES: 1:23 p.m. ET

GREEN FLAG: 1:30 p.m. ET

PRACTICE: Friday, 4 p.m. (Peacock Premium); Saturday, 10:55 a.m. (Peacock Premium); Sunday, 10:15 a.m. (Peacock Premium)

PRACTICE RESULTS: Session I l Session II l Warmup l Combined

QUALIFYING: Saturday, 1:55 p.m. (Peacock Premium)

STARTING LINEUP: Click here to see where everyone qualified for Sunday

RACE DISTANCE: The race is 55 laps (220.77 miles) on a 14-turn, 4.014 road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

TIRE ALLOTMENT: Seven sets primary, four sets alternate for use during the race weekend. One additional set of primary tires may be used by teams fielding a rookie driver. Teams must use one set of primary and one set of new (sticker) alternate tires for at least two laps in the race.

PUSH TO PASS: 200 seconds of total time with a maximum time of 20 seconds per activation (Indy NXT: 150 seconds total; 15 seconds per). The push-to-pass is not available on the initial start or any restart unless it occurs in the final two laps or three minutes of a timed race. The feature increases the power of the engine by approximately 60 horsepower.

FORECAST: According to Wunderground.com , it’s expected to be 77 degrees with a 4% chance of rain at the green flag.

ENTRY LIST: Click here to view the 27 drivers racing at Road America.

INDY NXT RACE: Sunday, 11:15 a.m., 20 laps or 55 minutes (Peacock Premium)

INDY NXT ENTRY LIST: Click here to view the 19 drivers racing at Road America.

SONSIO GRAND PRIX AT ROAD AMERICA START TIMES

(All times are Eastern)



Thursday, June 15

11:45 a.m.-12:35 p.m.: Radical Cup test

12:45-1:45 p.m.: USF2000 test

1:55-2:55 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 test

3:05-3:55 p.m.: Radical Cup test

4:05-5:05 p.m.: USF2000 test

5:15-6:15 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 test

6:25-7:15 p.m.: Radical Cup test

7:25-8:25 p.m.: Track walk



Friday, June 16

9-9:30 a.m.: Radical Cup practice

9:40-10:10 a.m.: USF2000 practice

10:20-10:50 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 practice

11-11:30 a.m.: Radical Cup practice

11:30 a.m.: IndyCar driver, team manager meeting

11:45 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: USF2000 qualifying

12:30-1 p.m.: USF Pro 2000 qualifying

1:15-1:45 p.m.: Radical Cup qualifying

2-2:30 p.m.: USF2000 qualifying

2:50-3:35 p.m.: Indy NXT practice

4-5:15 p.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock Premium

5:30-6:20 p.m.: Radical Cup, Race 1



Saturday, June 17

9-9:30 a.m.: USF Pro 2000 qualifying

9:50-10:35 a.m.: Indy NXT practice

10:55-11:55 a.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock Premium

12:10-12:55 p.m.: USF2000, Race 1

1:15-1:35 p.m.: Indy NXT qualifying

1:55-3:25 p.m.: IndyCar qualifying, Peacock Premium

3:40-4:30 p.m.: USF Pro 2000, Race 1

4:45-5:30 p.m.: USF2000, Race 2

5:45-6:35 p.m.: Radical Cup, Race 2



Sunday, June 18

9-9:50 a.m.: USF Pro 2000, Race 2

10:15-10:45 a.m.: IndyCar practice, Peacock Premium

11:15 a.m.-12:10 p.m.: Indy NXT (20 laps or 55 minutes), Peacock Premium

12:45 p.m.: IndyCar driver introductions

1:23 p.m.: Command to start engines

1:30 p.m.: Green flag for the Sonsio Grand Prix (55 laps/220.77 miles), USA Network, Peacock Premium

4:15-5:05 p.m.: Radical Cup, Race 3

