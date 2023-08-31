 Skip navigation
Joe Roberts to ride with American Racing for 2024 Moto 2 season

  • Dan Beaver,
  By Dan Beaver
  
Published August 31, 2023 06:28 PM
Roberts Moto2

ALCANIZ, SPAIN - SEPTEMBER 12: Joe Roberts of USA and Italtrans Racing Team smiles in paddock before the wurm-up during the MotoGP race during the MotoGP of Aragon - Race at Motorland Aragon Circuit on September 12, 2021 in Alcaniz, Spain. (Photo by Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images)

Getty Images

After three years with Italtrans Racing, Joe Roberts will return to the American Racing team with which he raced in 2019 and 2020. At American Racing, Roberts earned his best position in the points in seventh on the strength of one podium in 2020.

“I’m excited to be back with American Racing,” Roberts said in a press release. “We had a great season together in 2020 and feel we can bring that magic back again next season.”

Roberts scored his first Moto2 win last year with Italtrans on a rain-slickened track in Portugal. He earned two podiums but finished only ninth in the standings. He’s struggled through most of 2023 without any top-10s through Round 8 in the Dutch GP. He finally turned his fortune around in the most recent race and nearly stood on the podium after finishing fourth in the British GP.

“I’m very, very excited to have Joe back with American Racing for the 2024 season,” said Eitan Butbul, American Racing Team co-owner. “Our journey started together in 2019 when we first acquired the team and then continued to 2020, where Joe had a great year resulting in the best season the team has had to date.

“We both feel that we have unfinished business and it’s time to get together and fight for the 2024 Championship! I know that Joe is in the best shape of his career, and it feels great to see him coming back home to the team. With this combination, we believe we can make America great again.”