Jordan Taylor returning to WTR with Andretti among several 2024 driver moves in IMSA

Jordan Taylor will return to the premier prototype category, rejoining Wayne Taylor Racing with Andretti Autosport in one of several GM-related driver moves for the 2024 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship next season.

After four seasons with Corvette Racing (including two GT championships and a Rolex 24 at Daytona class victory), Taylor will co-drive WTRAndretti’s Acura ARX-06 entry with Louis Deletraz in the Grand Touring Prototype. The duo will be teamed in the new second entry with the longtime No. 10 of Ricky Taylor and Filipe Albuquerque.

During his previous tenure with WTR (in which he also teamed with his older brother on their father’s team), Jordan Taylor won two prototype titles (2013, ’17) and two overall wins in the Rolex 24 (2017, ’19). Deletraz was WTRAndretti’s Michelin Endurance Cup driver in 2023. The team will announce its endurance race drivers for 2024 in the coming months.

“I am looking forward to having Jordan back in our home stable after his great career with Corvette,” team owner Wayne Taylor said in a release. “It was a natural for us since he and his brother drove together with our team and the Cadillac DPi program.”

With Taylor’s departure, Alexander Sims will rejoin the Corvette fold from the No. 31 Action Express Cadillac (which will move Jack Aitken from an endurance role to full time co-driver with Pipo Derani). Derani, Sims and Aitken combined to win the Twelve Hours of Sebring and also raced the 24 Hours of Le Mans together.

Corvette Racing by Pratt Miller Motorsports will field two Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.Rs next year in the GTD Pro class. Its full-season lineup will include Sims (who spent two years as a Corvette endurance driver before moving to Cadillac), Antonio Garcia, Nicky Catsburg and Tommy Milner with the driver pairings to be confirmed later.

The Corvette C8.R is in its last season as General Motors moves to customer racing for Corvettes with the new GT3 next year.