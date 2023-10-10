Marco Bezzecchi recovering from collarbone injury

Marco Bezzecchi crashed at Valentino Rossi’s training facility the Ranch in Tavullia, Italy and broke his collarbone on Saturday. He underwent surgery on Sunday but it is not yet known what his status will be for October 15th’s Round 15 Grand Prix of Indonesia.

“Successful surgery for Marco Bezzecchi this morning to reduce the fracture in his right collarbone,” the team said in a press release. “The rider of the Mooney VR46 Racing Team crashed yesterday in the usual training session at the Motor Ranch in Tavullia. ... The operation was successful. Marco will begin the rehabilitation process immediately.”

Bezzecchi left Japan still in the title hunt with a 54-point deficit and six rounds remaining but failed to close aground on championship leader Francesco Bagnaia, who finished second in that race and winner Jorge Martin.

Martin currently trails Bagnaia by a razor-thin margin of three points, the tightest margin ever at this stage of the season causing Bezzecchi to say last week that he believes the real fight in is between these two riders and he is “just running close to them, but never close enough”.

In his first season in the premiere division last year, Bezzecchi earned one podium and finished 14th in the points. Through 14 rounds this year, he has three wins and seven podiums.

Next week’s Indonesian Grand Prix is the first of three in the region, followed closely by the Australian and Thai Grands Prix.

