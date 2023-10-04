Marc Marquez, Honda agree to part at end of 2023 with one-year remaining on contract

Three days after scoring his first podium of 2023 and only his second such result in the past two seasons, Marc Marquez and Honda have mutually decided to part ways at the end of the year. Marquez still had one year remaining on his contract after the conclusion of this season.

“It’s really nice to get the first podium of the season, very late, but on (Honda’s) home circuit with all the members here and it’s very important for them,” Marquez said in the post-race news conference for the Japanese Grand Prix at Twin Ring Motegi. He finished third in the race behind winner Jorge Martin and Francesco Bagnaia.

Marquez’s struggles on Honda date back to the end of the 2019. He won 12 of 19 rounds that season, finished on the podium in all but one event and scored his fourth consecutive premier class championship. Marquez also won the 2013 title as a rookie and backed it up with another in 2014.

In the offseason leading into 2020, Marquez signed a four-year deal with Honda that was due to expire at the end of 2024. In a crash in the season-opener in Spain, Marquez broke his arm while racing Fabio Quartararo for the lead. Marquez attempted to ride the following week in the Andalusian Grand Prix but was in too much pain. He missed the remainder of that season and the first two races of 2021.

Marquez won the final two race of 2021 in the American and Romagna Grands Prix, but he was too far out of the points to contend for the championship and decided to sit out the final two rounds to aid his rehabilitation. He has not visited victory lane since.

Marquez has been vocal in his criticism of the bike this year, saying in mid-September that he was contemplating “Plans A, B and C” for 2024 and beyond.

After his Japanese Grand Prix win, Marquez had a few interesting comments that suggested the rift was indeed too wide to bridge.

“When I saw today there were some drops on the screen, I said ‘Okay, today I will try.’, " Marquez said. “I tried in India because it was possible to be on the podium. I made a mistake, but I don’t care about the comments. I would try again today because I believe in myself.”

Marquez finished ninth in the Indian GP.

The separation ends an 11-year collaboration between Marquez and Honda Racing Corporation during which they scored 59 wins and 101 podiums.

Marquez’s 2024 plans have not been announced, but he is rumored to land with Gresini Racing on a Ducati.

