Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 9 in Birmingham: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

The second of three new markets in 2024 kicks off this week at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama as the Monster Energy Supercross season hits its halfway point.

While it’s scheduled to rain overnight, there is practically no chance of precipitation in the forecast on Saturday and cool temperatures are in the mid-60s.

Jett Lawrence will seek to become the first rider in 2024 to win back-to-back races after a dominant performance in Daytona and a new “it’s all business attitude” toward the stadium season. But the field has realized he is fallible, and once the best supercross riders sense a weakness, they are more than capable of exploiting it.

A razor thin points’ margin in the 250 East class pits Cameron McAdoo against last week’s winner Tom Vialle in the search for momentum as this division has one more race before handing the reigns over to the West Coast riders. They will need to catch red plate holder Max Anstie first.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 9 of the 2024 Supercross season in Birmingham:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 9 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama, will begin live Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC.

Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up is available by clicking here.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map with timing lines

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification 1

1:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

1:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

1:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

1:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

2:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

2:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

Qualification 2

3:15 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

3:30 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

3:45 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

4:00 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

4:15 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

4:30 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:20 p.m.: 250SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:34 p.m.: 450SX Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:48 p.m.: 450SX Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:22 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:33 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:53 p.m.: 250SX Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:26 p.m.: 450SX Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

