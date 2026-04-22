World Supercross Championship (WSX) announces five-round 2026 schedule

The World Supercross Championship has announced five races for the 2026 calendar spanning five continents, beginning with the Canadian Grand Prix at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, on August 8. The SMX Pro Motocross season will be on a two-week hiatus at that time for the Loretta Lynn’s Amateur Nationals.

WSX said a sixth location will be added later, making this its largest calendar in the series’ five-year history.

“This announcement is the next step in building our biggest season yet,” said Tom Burwell, CEO of World Supercross. “Returning to strong markets like Canada, Argentina, South Africa, and Australia highlights how these GPs have grown year on year, while bringing the championship back to the UK is something fans have been asking for. With another round still to be revealed, there is even more to come.”

Last year’s five-race schedule also included the Canadian Grand Prix, which was held in Vancouver, British Columbia, for the second consecutive season. Calgary will be a new venue as WSX visits the Great White North for a third time.

Round 2 of the WSX schedule will be held in Birmingham, United Kingdom, on October 10, after the conclusion of the SuperMotocross World Championship. The British Grand Prix was the first race of the WSX series in 2022 in Cardiff, Wales. Eli Tomac swept the weekend for the inaugural victory. The series returned to the UK in 2023 in Birmingham, but skipped 2024 and 2025. This round will be contested at Alexander Stadium.

The final three rounds will return the WSX to the stadiums they visited in 2025. Buenos Aires returns to the schedule on October 24. The Gold Coast of Australia will be represented at Cbus Super Stadium on November 21, and Cape Town, South Africa, on a yet-to-be-announced date.

Australia has hosted a round in each of the first four seasons. Joey Savatgy won there in 2022, Tomac won a doubleheader in 2024, and Roczen won the Australian GP in 2023 and 2025.

Sweden hosted a race in 2025 as a replacement for Kuala Lumpur, and neither country was part of the announcement.

Ken Roczen was crowned the champion in 2025 after winning in Buenos Aires and Australia. Jason Anderson won two races in Sweden and South Africa, while Tomac won in Canada.

In the SX2 class, Max Anstie won four rounds, with Shane McElrath earning the victory in the season finale in South Africa.

Team and rider announcements will be shared in the build‑up to the opening round, over the coming months.

2026 World Supercross Championship (WSX) Schedule

08-08-2026: Calgary, Alberta, Canada

10-10-2026: Birmingham, United Kingdom

10-24-2026: Buenos Aires, Argentina

11-21-2026: Robina, Gold Coast, Australia

TBA: Cape Town, South Africa